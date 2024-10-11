Sound and Style

The Beosound Theatre Ferrari Edition soundbar, which features an impressive twelve custom drivers firing in all directions, also boasts Grigio Corsa aluminium elements in its construction, alongside the Ferrari Prancing Horse logo.

For immersive film experiences, the Beovision Theatre Ferrari Edition is built entirely from aluminium, anodized in the Grigio Corsa colour, from the lamellas to the frame. The system also features a motorised stand and a Beoremote One – a remote control unit which is added to both Beovision and Soundbar – which is milled from a single piece of aluminium and also boasts a matching Grigio Corsa finish, Ferrari Prancing Horse badge and, of course, a Bang & Olufsen logo laser etched onto the surface.