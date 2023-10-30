Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Season 2023

The Champions

Ferrari Challenge drivers have been looking forward to this race all season as they competed on the world’s most attractive and spectacular circuits to make it to the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello to vie for the Finali Mondiali title. The championship winners on the ups and downs of the iconic track in the Tuscan hills were Thomas Fleming (HR Owen - FF Corse) in the Trofeo Pirelli, Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing) in the Coppa Shell and Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport) in the Coppa Shell Am.

HR Owen - FF Corse
Trofeo Pirelli World Champion
The top class of the Ferrari Challenge saw Thomas Fleming (HR Owen - FF Corse) emerge the victor, beating his season-long rival Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili), who, in contrast, had prevailed in the final standings of the European series.
Charles Pozzi GT Racing
Trofeo Pirelli Am World Champion
One year after his twin wins in the European series and at the Finali Mondiali in the Coppa Shell class, Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing), after moving up into the Trofeo Pirelli Am category, gives a repeat performance, once again taking the two titles at the end of an exemplary season.
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
Coppa Shell World Champion
At the end of a gripping, drama-filled race, Axel Sartingen claimed the 2023 championship title, winning the Coppa Shell of the European series, thanks in part to five victories, with a pair of twin wins in Misano and Estoril and a win in Valencia.
MERTEL Motorsport
Coppa Shell Am World Champion
After narrowly missing out on a final podium with a fourth-place finish in the Coppa Shell Am of the European series, Martinus Richter, redeemed himself by clinching the world title, which he sealed with an authoritative win in the Finali Mondiali race, leading from pole to flag.

The Trofeo Pirelli was decided in the penultimate race at Mugello, after a season-long challenge that saw Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili) prevail over Thomas Fleming (HR Owen - FF Corse). In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, in his first year in the class, Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) settled the scores early, clinching the championship as early as the round at Spa-Francorchamps.

Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing) ended the season with a splendid double-win in the Coppa Shell: victory in the European series and first place in the Finali Mondiali. However, in the Coppa Shell Am, Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba) had to wait until the last 30-minute outing to seal his win.

In the top class of the North American series, Matt Kurzejewski (Ferrari Beverly Hills) came to the final round at Mugello with the title already in the bag, having claimed it in the previous event at Road America. However, Justin Rothberg (Ferrari of Palm Beach) sealed the Trofeo Pirelli Am in the first race at Mugello.

In the Coppa Shell, Cameron Root (Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo) celebrated his championship victory at Mugello with a third consecutive win ahead of his season-long rivals. Lisa Clark (Ferrari Beverly Hills) captured the Coppa Shell Am with third place in the Tuscan race. 

Lisa Clark (Ferrari Beverly Hills) again claimed the Coppa Lady, which she celebrated along with victory in the North America Coppa Shell. 

Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli UK series, beating his rivals at the end of a long contest, only decided in the last round held across the Channel at Spa-Francorchamps.

Five consecutive victories were not enough to allow Paul Hogarth a relaxed end to the season. After a slight slump, the Stratstone Manchester driver lost his lead in the standings ahead of the final round but dug in to recover and win the Coppa Shell.

Yudai Uchida (Rosso Scuderia) is the winner of the Trofeo Pirelli in the Japanese series, crossing the finish line first eight times out of the ten races available. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Eric Lo (Blackbird Concessionaires) triumphed, getting the better of all-season rival Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Osaka).
At the end of the season, at the top of the Coppa Shell standings sits Choi Koon Ming Michael (Blackbird Concessionaires) who was able to win by a sizeable margin over his rivals. In the Coppa Shell Am, success was signed by Masato Yoneoka (Auto Cavallino), who finished on the podium in seven races.