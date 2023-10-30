Four World Championship titles

Ferrari Challenge drivers have been looking forward to this race all season as they competed on the world’s most attractive and spectacular circuits to make it to the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello to vie for the Finali Mondiali title. The championship winners on the ups and downs of the iconic track in the Tuscan hills were Thomas Fleming (HR Owen - FF Corse) in the Trofeo Pirelli, Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing) in the Coppa Shell and Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport) in the Coppa Shell Am.

