Wartique and Kirchmayr fastest at SPA

Qualifying for pole in the first round of the Ferrari Challenge at Spa Francorchamps saw two thrilling and hard-fought sessions, with added uncertainty due to the wet asphalt. Home driver John Wartique (FML - D2P) triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli and Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) in the Coppa Shell. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, pole position went to Hugo Delacour (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) while another Belgian, Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen – FF Corse), led the Coppa Shell Am.

Trofeo Pirelli. The 30-minute Trofeo Pirelli qualifying session was packed with excitement. In reality, it was 27 minutes because the session ended early after David Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) ran into the barriers. John Wartique claimed pole, confirming his excellent rapport with the Ardennes track, where he took second place in the Pro-Am class in the recent 24 Hours with the AF Corse 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The Belgian fended off attacks from Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa), Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) and Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing), who will set off in that order behind him. After a very positive start on the wet circuit, Luca Ludwig (Octane126) finished fourth in class after failing to gain further ground on the drier track. Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) will start fifth. In the Am class, the leader in the overall standings surprisingly failed to set a time in qualifying, heightening anticipation for the afternoon's race, where Hugo Delacour will be on pole, just over a tenth ahead of Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx). Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid – MST – Team) took third in class and eighth overall.

Coppa Shell. The first Coppa Shell qualifying session saw a few twists and turns after the chequered flag, with Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) emerging on top after the judges ratified his fastest lap. After a start on wet asphalt and a short stop when Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) crashed into the barriers, gradually improving track conditions led to a thrilling last ten minutes. Behind Kirchmayr will be Belgian Guy Fawe (Scuderia FMA), Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) and Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) sixth overall, after a very determined performance. The leader in the overall standings, James Weiland (Rossocorsa), was fifth in class ahead of Christian Kinch (Formula Racing).

Another Belgian, the rampant Laurent De Meeus, set the pace with a fantastic 2:29.601 to take pole in the Am class. An excellent Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) came second, while a surprising Peter Stockmans (Francorchamps Motors Brussels) took third on his racing début.

Programme. Trofeo Pirelli Race-1 will kick off at 1.20pm, while the first round of the Coppa Shell starts at 4pm.