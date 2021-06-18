Van Der Vorm’s ambitions

Having made his Ferrari Challenge debut only in 2020, and after a season’s apprenticeship, Willem Van Der Vorm tops the Coppa Shell Am standings, despite a misstep at Spielberg. As we reach the halfway mark, the Scuderia Monte-Carlo driver explains how he approaches each race.

The wins at Brno have opened up some interesting possible scenarios in the Coppa Shell Am standings, which you now lead. What are your expectations for the second half of the season?

“It is difficult to say for sure. I hope to continue at the top of the ranking, but there’s still a long and challenging championship ahead. My opponents are all excellent drivers, so I expect the second half of the season to be just as hard as the first.

In your debut season, you bonded well with the 488 Challenge Evo, while this year, there seems to have been a real leap forward quality-wise, leading you to victory. What is behind such a significant improvement?

“I think it’s the experience and confidence gained. Last year was my first season on the track. I was fast but not consistent. This year I’ve got used to the race weekends, and I feel more confident when I’m driving”.

You finished in the top ten, 17 out of 18 times, which is an excellent result. What is the secret of such consistent results?

“It’s hard to say what the secret is. Maybe my strength lies in avoiding taking too many risks. If things go well, a win is likely, but you pay a heavy price if something goes wrong. So I think my cautious approach is productive.