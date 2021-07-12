Trofeo Pirelli Podium Interviews after Race 2 at Snetterton

It was an intense race, with changes in the rankings and the satisfaction of a fantastic victory for James Swift, joined on the podium by Khera and Al Faisal. We heard from the drivers at the end of the award ceremony.

James Swift, race winner: “I had a good start, a better start than yesterday, I think I managed to warm up the tyres a bit better. So I was under less pressure for the first couple of laps, which made it a bit more comfortable. After that I just kept an eye on what was going on behind me - I knew when Lucky had got through it was just a case of managing the gap from there! Overall, I am really pleased with this weekend. I am a bit superstitious and I was in garage thirteen, but I’m glad I’ve put that to bed!”



Lucky Khera, second classified: “I really enjoyed that race! Thanks to AF Corse who sorted out a few issues with the car after qualifying.”



Faisal Al Faisal, third classified: “We had a solid plan: not to spin, and to go fast - it was a great race and a great weekend. I had some good luck and this happened - I didn’t know I was third until after the chequered flag!”

