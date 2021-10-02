Swift wins the championship in the final race at Oulton Park

Swift wins the championship title as de Zille takes another win in the Trofeo Pirelli class, with Paul Simmerson securing second in the Coppa Shell, in a drama-filled race.
Trofeo Pirelli. Wet conditions for today’s qualifying put H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) on pole, with an impressive time of 1:49.605. All the drivers opted for wet tyres for the race, with some standing water on the track and spots of rain. Sikkens lead the race from start to finish similar to his performance in the opening race of the season. James Swift (Dick Lovett Swindon) managed to hold off Lucky Khera to gain the points he needed to win the Trofeo Pirelli Championship. Khera pushed Swift all the way to the final lap but unfortunately spun in his attempt to win the Championship. Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) secured his second podium of the weekend, finishing third in the final race of the season. Sikkens also claimed the fastest lap of the race (1:50.103).
Coppa Shell. Following an intense qualifying session, Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena) clinched his 8th pole position of the season with a lap time of 1:50.663. During the race, de Zille drove incredibly well after a tricky start, losing a few positions to drivers in the Trofeo Pirelli class. De Zille was closely followed by Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) who finished second today and secured second place in the championship. Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands) drove an error free race to finish third in the final race of the season. De Zille took the fastest lap of the race in the Coppa Shell class with a lap time of 1:51.228.
Schedule. The 2022 Ferrari Challenge UK season will begin at 6-7th May 2022 at Oulton Park.