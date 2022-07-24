Pin and Engstler win again at Hockenheim

Two intense and thrilling races concluded round four of the thirtieth edition of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the historic and prestigious Hockenheim circuit, with repeat victories for the Race-1 winners. Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) and Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes – IB Fast) in the Am category celebrated a double French triumph in the Trofeo Pirelli, continuing their progress at the top of their respective overall standings. However, there were two German wins in the Coppa Shell, with Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) and Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München) in the Am.
Trofeo Pirelli. At the start, John Wartique (FML – D2P) and Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) tried to threaten polesitter Doriane Pin. However, the Frenchwoman fended them off determinedly and then gradually extended her lead until she was first under the chequered flag, with the best lap time of 1:43.093. A thrilling contest developed behind her, with the drivers bunched up again by the entry of the Safety Car to clean the track after a liquid leak. John Wartique came out on top in the battle for second place, overtaking the young Finn Luka Nurmi on the last lap. Conrad Laursen (Formula Racing) took fourth, with fifth for Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi – Courage), who also benefited from the exit of Eliseo Donno (Formula Racing), who nonetheless put in another convincing performance. Starting from the back of the grid, former Formula 1 driver Adrian Sutil finished fifth after climbing nine positions.
The French anthem rang out for the Trofeo Pirelli Am awards, with Ange Barde claiming his seventh win of the season from pole position. He also set the fastest time, earning the corresponding extra point. Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) and Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) again accompanied him on the podium, swapping positions from Race-1.
Coppa Shell. Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) completed a perfect weekend on his home circuit with another victory after a race he led from the start. He finished almost eight seconds ahead of his nearest pursuer, with the best lap time of 1:44.368. Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) threatened to grab the lead at the start. She set off from sixth on the grid, climbing to second with an excellent sprint. However, she had to give way to Alessandro Giovanelli (Rossocorsa), who overtook her and earned another podium on his Ferrari Challenge debut weekend. After tenaciously defending third, Gostner spun on the last lap, leaving the way clear for Roman Ziemian (FML – D2P) and Thomas Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) in fourth.
Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München) also repeated his Race-1 triumph in the Coppa Shell Am. Starting from third on the grid, the German driver took advantage of the exit of poleman Matthias Moser (Baron Motorsport) in the early stages to secure the race lead, which he held down to the chequered flag, also setting the day’s quickest time. Accompanying him on the podium were Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), second, and Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport Racing), third. Josef Schumacher (Eberlein Automobile) secured fourth, climbing ten places from his grid position.
Trofeo Pirelli standings. After her triumphant fourth round in Germany, Doriane Pin now holds a twenty-nine-point advantage over the second-placed Belgian John Wartique and forty over Luka Nurmi in third.
Ange Barde, the Trofeo Pirelli Am leader, also extended his lead over Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors) to fifty-nine points and Nicolò Rosi to sixty-seven.
Coppa Shell standings. With his two weekend victories and the extra points for two pole positions and two fastest laps, Franz Engstler extended his lead in the overall standings. He now enjoys a twenty–six-point margin over Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing), who had to retire during the first lap of Race-2. Roman Ziemian climbed to third, thirty points off the summit.
Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Herter Racing) saw his lead narrow in the Coppa Shell Am standings. Joakim Olander is second, ten points behind the leader, and just one point ahead of Christian Herdt-Wipper.
Next round. The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe returns to action on 16 to 18 September at Silverstone in the UK, coinciding with the final round of the British series.