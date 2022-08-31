Penultimate battle of the British series at Brands Hatch

The vibrant
battle for the 2022 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK hots up with the titles
up for grabs in Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell. The Brands Hatch circuit will
host the penultimate round of the season from 2-4 September, in the run-up to
the grand finale at Silverstone a fortnight later, from 16-18 September.
The drivers
of the British series will be looking forward to more thrill-packed challenges
at the venue in the county of Kent which boasts nearly 100 years of history. In
the Trofeo Pirelli, Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) still tops the table on
80 points. However, Andrew Morrow's (Charles Hurst) maiden win at Donington in
Race 2 and his runner-up position in the first race have allowed the rookie
driver to move up into second place in the general standings on 68 points,
bypassing H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London), who lies four points behind.
The
situation in the Coppa Shell tells a different story, with Jason Ambrose (Dick
Lovett Swindon), on his series debut this year, leading the standings on 91
points after six consecutive podiums (practically every race participation),
occupying the top step in the four most recent events. The rivals looking to
break this hegemony include Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands) in second, some 20
points behind, and Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) third on 68 points.
Proceedings
get underway on Saturday with free practice from 09.35 to 10.15, followed by
qualifying from 12.10 to 12.40, with Race 1 kicking off at 15.10 on the
Indy-configured track. Sunday sees a repeat, with free practice from 10.00 to
11.00, qualifying from 12.40 to 13.10, with the green light for the second race
at 15.25 raced around the Grand Prix layout. All times are local.
All Ferrari
Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK qualifying sessions and races will be live-streamed
on live.ferrari.com.