Know the track: Snetterton without secrets with Satchell

For Know the Track this week, Ferrari Challenge driver Jonathan Satchell (H.R. Owen London) guides us through the final five corners of Snetterton, home to the second round of the 2022 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK. Each of the corners require a brave approach from drivers, who must carry as much speed as possible through the left-right-right sequence before heading into very fast, very long right hander. Drivers face the choice of losing speed here in Corams or the tight left of Murrays ahead of the main, home straight – Satchell shares his preference in this video.

