Kirchmayr’s rapport with Brno

Ernst Kirchmayr enjoyed an exciting weekend, claiming a fantastic double win in Brno, plus a pole position. The Baron Motorsport driver secured important points that narrow the gap to Coppa Shell leader James Weiland.





This weekend’s two triumphs at Brno are not the only ones in his career, so the Czech circuit is now certainly on his favourites list.





“Brno is a very demanding circuit, and the rain, which began falling at the start of the race, made things even more difficult. No one knew the track conditions, and since I was starting from pole position, I didn’t know what to expect. Fortunately, I enjoyed a good start, and soon after, as expected, James Weiland tried to chase me down, but I managed, albeit with difficulty, to hold onto first position.





This is my third win in the rain in the Ferrari Challenge and my third victory at Brno. I definitely love this track.”

