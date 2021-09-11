Kirchmayr and Christensen win Coppa Shell Race-1 at Spa

The Spa Francorchamps circuit in the Ardennes witnessed excitement and spectacle in the Ferrari Challenge Coppa Shell. After 30 hard-fought minutes, Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) won the Coppa Shell, while Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) triumphed in the Am.

Coppa Shell. Determined to launch a decisive assault on the lead of James Weiland (Rossocorsa) in the overall standings, poleman Ernst Kirchmayr immediately went all out. Behind him, Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) held his own while Weiland managed to shake off Guy Fawe (Scuderia FMA) and Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) to secure third. The leading trio pulled away in an exciting first phase, with Sartingen holding off the American’s attacks. Eventually, the Rossocorsa driver found the right opening with a skilful move heading into the Bus Stop chicane and took second. However, he failed in his quest for the lead, with Ernst Kirchmayr first over the line, narrowing Weiland’s advantage in the overall standings to just seven points. Having given up on top spot, Sartingen had to fend off a comeback by a rampant Scheltema. However, the “shark” didn’t manage to overtake, settling instead for fourth ahead of home driver, Guy Fawe.