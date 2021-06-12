Khera and de Zille take wins in the second weekend of the season

Khera takes his second win of the season in the Trofeo Pirelli class, with Graham de Zille winning the Coppa Shell class in front of fans for the first time this year.

Trofeo Pirelli. After a sunny Qualifying session, new entrant James Swift (Dick Lovett Swindon) took pole with an impressive time of 1:07.287. James was chased through the duration of the race by Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) who eventually passed him to take the win. James fought back but, after some tight racing, was unable to pass and finished second. Khera also took the fastest lap (1:07.688). Rounding off the podium was Han Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) after driving an error-free race passing backmarkers.



