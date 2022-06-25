  • Store

Driver comments from the Race-1 podium

Donington Park 25 giugno 2022

The first round at Donington Park was thrilling with many episodes that sparked the battle for the top positions. This was confirmed by the drivers themselves who finished on the podium.

 

Lucky Khera, winner Trofeo Pirelli

Andrew Morrow, second place Trofeo Pirelli: It feels good to be back on the podium. As I came down the main straight, I saw my moment and just went for it, and I got into first place. Once I got by, I was a hard fight at the front and then the safety car bunched them all up behind me. A couple of laps later, Lucky Khera got me but I kept Sikkens behind. He was all over me until his spin on the last corner, but it was a good race. He put a lot of pressure on me throughout, but it was a really good race”.

Graham De-Zille, third place Trofeo Pirelli:Very pleased with a podium finish. We had a podium finish in the first round, a long time ago at Oulton Park, but I’ve kept trying. We had a good first practice, then second practice and qualifying weren’t as good, but then Matt, my driver coach, did some magic with the car and it just came back to me. A lot of this is down to Matt and I had a great race. It was tricky as I knew that Paul Hogarth was in front of me but he had a penalty, so there is a point where you are not going to risk anything to get ahead. I was very happy with the finish”.



Coppa Shell
Jason Ambrose, winner in the Coppa Shell

Paul Rogers, second place Coppa Shell: “Sono molto felice del secondo posto. La settimana scorsa non mi sono sentito bene e quindi non ero in forma per la gara. Non sono riuscito ad allenarmi come faccio di solito, non mi sentivo preparato e nei giri di riscaldamento ero stanco. Quando ho iniziato la gara, non ero sicuro di riuscire a portarla a termine, ma poi ho stretto i denti, ho superato un paio di auto e mi sono piazzato al secondo posto. Ero appena dietro al primo, ma non sono riuscito a prendere Jason Ambrose, che ha fatto un ottimo lavoro. E’ stata una bella gara”.

Stuart Marston, third place Coppa Shell:Incredibile. Non avrei mai pensato di salire sul podio nel mio anno da esordiente. È semplicemente fantastico ed è una sensazione fantastica. È stata una corsa impegnativa: restare concentrati per 30 minuti, mantenere la calma e sapere quale posizione occupi non è facile. Arrivare terzi o quarti fa una grande differenza, quindi sono molto, molto felice".