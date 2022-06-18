Driver comments from the Race-1 podium

A tricky circuit and high temperatures. That is why a podium finish at the Hungaroring in the middle of June is a great result. This was confirmed by the drivers involved in Saturday's two races
Trofeo Pirelli
John Wartique, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “If I have to be honest, the pole start didn’t benefit me at all. On the contrary, I completely misjudged the first moves. I changed gear too early and found myself duelling with Doriane Pin. I didn’t realise she was on my left and tried to push as hard as I could, also showing a bit of aggression. However, I am not the sort who likes to destroy other people’s cars, so I finally eased up. But on the other hand, it’s a circuit where first place is hard to manage. A circuit that I enjoyed in any case. Of course, it’s frustrating to set the best times all weekend and then finish second. We’ll try to do better tomorrow”.
Josef Král, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “Considering the circumstances, I can only be satisfied. I first knew I would drive this car only a few hours before free practice: I had never tested it and only did three laps! I didn’t know what to expect, which is why I am happy and surprised I managed to conquer the podium straight off. I still have to get used to the car. In the end, I enjoyed myself. It was sweltering, but it was exciting!".
Marco Pulcini, second place Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It was a very difficult race because I suffered a few brake problems that prevented me from qualifying to the best of my ability. I had the pace to do well, but unfortunately, that’s the way it went. During the race, I managed to make a good start. However, I’m happy with the result. The circuit? Not bad; the problem is the heat!”.
Christian Brunsborg, third place Trofeo Pirelli Am: “To tell you the truth, I don’t have much to say about this race. I couldn’t keep up my pace as much as I’d have liked. I’m still suffering from a knock I picked up a fortnight ago. I was at the back of the pack, among the lowest placed drivers, for half of the race. It was a disappointing race.”
Coppa Shell
Axel Sartingen, runner-up Coppa Shell: “I got off to a fairly good start. I didn’t want to go overboard and tried to hold my position. Then during the race, I started to push. Behind me, I knew Franz Engstler wouldn’t give an inch, and at a certain point, after warming up the tyres, I tried to pass Roman Ziemian. But it’s not easy to overtake on this circuit. I had two or three chances, but nothing was doing. To tell the truth, it had the opposite effect because by pushing harder and harder to attack Roman, I wore out my tyres prematurely, and the gap between him and me grew. Fortunately, Franz also suffered the same problem and couldn’t pass me. It was an enjoyable race. In truth, I would have liked the race to last twice as long!”
Franz Engstler, third place Coppa Shell: “I must stay that I had loads of fun at the Hungaroring. It’s a demanding and, at the same time, enjoyable circuit. I started very well and could even have finished further up the field, but it’s very difficult to overtake on this track. If the drivers in front of you don’t make mistakes, it’s practically impossible to pass, and Axel Sartingen didn’t make even the slightest slip! In the end, that’s okay. We are going for the championship and need to collect as many points as possible from each race. Then, maybe next time Axel will make a mistake, and I’ll be happy to take advantage of it”.
Tommy Lindroth, runner-up Coppa Shell Am: “It was a lovely but equally demanding race. Aside from the very high temperature, it was a positive day: I love the circuit and am satisfied with my performance”.
Alexander Nussbaumer, third place Coppa Shell Am: “I must admit I was very fortunate. In fact, because of the accident at the start, I quickly gained a lot of positions, making up for a disappointing qualifying. Tomorrow, I will have to work hard to be faster. It was enjoyable, obviously not so much for the accident, but because I managed to pass between many cars in the middle of the crash and pull away from the back of the pack”.