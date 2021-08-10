Fast Lane: John Wartique

A real fighter, always ready to battle for every point and find a way to win. Today, Fast Lane talks to John Wartique, an FML - D2P team driver with a real passion for Ferraris and motorsport.

Would you recommend a driver to take part in the Ferrari Challenge?

“Certainly. The atmosphere in the Ferrari Challenge is unique. This is probably the best championship to start out on for anyone with a passion for motorsport and Ferrari. Also, the fact that you can choose between two categories, Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell, makes the Ferrari Challenge particularly suitable for anyone who dreams of racing and wants to get started. Then it’s good that both categories are becoming increasingly professional year by year, with drivers steadily developing and improving. When one of us moves up to categories like GT3, it’s satisfying because you realise you’re in a top-level championship”.

Which circuit best suits your driving style?

“Spa! Not just because I’m Belgian: I love demanding tracks, with high risk and fast corners, and in this regard, Spa is the circuit where I can give my best. Also, it’s a very challenging track that I know well, so I have an advantage over my rivals!”.