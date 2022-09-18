Driver comments from the Race 2 podiums at Silverstone

John Wartique, runner-up of Trofeo Pirelli: “Twice runner-up at Silverstone, a circuit that is a monument of motorsport, very fast, just the way I like it. Doriane Pin was really fast this weekend, as she has been throughout the championship. I was in a battle with Luka Nurmi and waited for something to happen to spring the decisive move. We continue to battle in the championship, even though it is very difficult to catch up.”

Luka Nurmi, third in Trofeo Pirelli: “I am not completely satisfied. I was very fast, but in the end there was a great duel and you saw what happened. That’s why I am not very pleased with my performance. Now we look forward to the two rounds in Italy where I’m usually pretty fast and Italy brings me luck. We hope to do well at Mugello and Imola.”

Trofeo Pirelli Am

Marco Pulcini, winner in Trofeo Pirelli Am: “Here at Silverstone we got an exciting win considering the hard work we did in the first year of racing. This is my second season: with AF Corse we are doing a great job, and now I feel closer to where I want to be, considering that I had no racing experience. All this is very exciting.”