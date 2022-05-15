Driver comments from the Coppa Shell Race 2 podium

A nail-biting challenge in Race 2 rewarded Manuela Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) with second place and Roman Ziemian (FML - D2P) third, behind winner Johnny Laursen (Formula Racing).

Manuela Gostner - second place in Coppa Shell: “I am really happy to be back on the podium, I knew there would be some thrilling battles and that’s how it turned out, especially with Johnny (Laursen). Le Castellet is a track I love so much, one of the tracks where I can give my best. My team did an exceptional job on the car from day one. Thanks to them and to my coach Giorgio Sernagiotto who always follows me with valuable advice. I can't wait for the next round of the Ferrari Challenge."

Roman Ziemian - third place in Coppa Shell: “It was an exciting race. I chose to take it cautiously, managing my third position, also from the championship perspective. I had very talented drivers in front of me and nobody made any mistakes. So I kept hold of my third place and I am pleased.”