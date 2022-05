Graham de Zille is one of the most experienced drivers on the Ferrari Challenge UK scene. Among the stars of a dazzling start to the 2020 season, the British driver aims to contest every race on the 2021 calendar at the wheel of the 488 Challenge Evo of Meridien Modena, trying to continue the winning streak. He followed up this wish at Brands Hatch with a splendid one-two in the Coppa Shell.