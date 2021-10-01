Comments from poleman after Qualifying 1 at Oulton Park

The Ferrari Challenge UK drivers were faced with ever changing conditions at Oulton Park. The day started on a dry but greasy track in qualifying, following one wet, and one dry practice sessions this morning. These new conditions caused multiple driver to spin, with two drivers finding the wall causing the session to be stopped twice. Pole positions were claimed by James Swift (Dick Lovett Swindon) and Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena).

James Swift, Pole Position, Trofeo Pirelli Qualifying 1: “The other drivers pushed me hard this morning in the wet practice session, I had to go and look at some data after the session to see where we could find some time. Then we improved in the second practice session and I am quite pleased with this lap. I haven’t been here for 10 years, so to come back and be pushed that hard was tough. I knew I had to go right out of the pit lane, but that was about it. It took a lot of getting used to, fortunately the track came back to me quite quickly. The track hasn’t changed much, the kerbs are a little different, but that was about it. It’s a circuit where you have to brave, not one for the faint hearted. I wasn’t too confident in the first session, but when qualifying arrived everything seemed to slot into place and I managed to put in a good lap.”



Graham de Zille, Pole Position, Coppa Shell Qualifying 1: “The session was good, I had a few issues myself and had a few close calls myself. There was definitely a lack of grip with the rain this morning. It’s only the second time I have been here in about 38 years so I was quite pleased with that session, I’m certainly not complaining. In the race, it would be good to finish first in my class and hopefully have a nice race with the pressure off because I am surrounded by drivers in the higher class. We will wait and see what happens, only time will tell.”

