Comments from Coppa Shell Race-2 podium

Franz Engstler and James Weiland, respectively second and third behind the winner Axel Sartingen, commented on the Race-2 result.





Franz Engstler, runner-up Coppa Shell: “A win and a second place in my Ferrari Challenge debut are absolutely incredible! I have to thank my entire team, especially my coach, who I think is the best around: my son! He supports me and gives me strength, and I must admit that I needed a lot of strength in this second outing. It was a real battle, and I had so much fun. I’m just so happy to be here”.



