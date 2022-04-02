Comments from Coppa Shell podium

Franz Engstler was joined on the podium by Axel Sartingen and Christian Herdt-Wipper in the first race of the Coppa Shell season. Here are their post-race comments.

Axel Sartingen (Coppa Shell runner-up): “Very good. Even if I didn’t achieve all of what I set out to do, I’m satisfied. I went from P3 to P2 but couldn’t catch the winner because he was too fast. When overtaking for second place, I lost a lot of time, so the distance to first was too much to bridge. First race of the season and first second place, I hope to keep it up. I’m also happy because there are no more Covid restrictions, and we no longer have to wear masks.”

Christian Herdt-Wipper (third place Coppa Shell): “It was a great race even though it was hard-fought. Portimao is a demanding circuit, and third place is an excellent result, especially considering the start. Now I will focus on the rest of the season”.