Coppa Shell, Race 2, the voices from the podium

Paul Simmerson, Coppa Shell winner: "It was a very tough weekend of racing but I managed to get on the top step of the podium. See you at the next round.

Paul Rogers, Coppa Shell runner-up: "Today's race was very testing: I managed to get ahead in the first part, but then, because of the incident between Simmerson and Seale behind me, the red flag came out and we had to stop the battle. When the race started again, there was another contact between two drivers ahead of me, forcing me to brake to avoid a collision. Simmerson took advantage of this situation and overtook me. I spent the last 6 or 7 minutes trying to catch him but it was useless. I'm still very happy with this second place and the win yesterday."

Jason Ambrose, third place Coppa Shell: "I'm very happy with the result I got even though, maybe under different circumstances, I could have got more than third place. But my rivals were much more experienced today. I'm looking forward to the next race, which will definitely be better."