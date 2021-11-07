  • Store

Thrilling final round of the WEC ends with Ferrari and AF Corse victory

Sakhir 07 novembre 2021

With Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado’s triumph in LMGTE Pro class at the 8 Hours of Bahrain, Ferrari becomes manufacturers’ world champion while the Italian-English duo achieve a second career world title after the previous win in 2017. The results in the LMGTE Pro class, however, are provisional subject to the intention to appeal of stewards' decision No. 34 filed by Porsche. Meanwhile, in LMGTE Am class, a second consecutive triumph for AF Corse and the crew of the no. 83 488 GTE with François Perrodo and Nicklas Nielsen, joined this year by rookie Alessio Rovera.
LMGTE Pro. At the end of a drama-filled eight-hour marathon that went down to the wire, it was the Ferrari 488 GTE driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado that crossed the finish line first to claim a third season win after the triumphs in the 8 Hours of Portimão and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The No. 51 crew ran a strategically risky race through some sections in order to be able to tackle the final part on fresh tyres. This decision allowed the Maranello-based machine to keep the gaps from rivals contained and take the lead at several stages of the race. The key race-deciding episode would occur with just over ten minutes still to run.

Contact between Pier Guidi and Christensen, while the Porsche driver was being overtaken by a prototype, ended with the Danish driver spinning. Pier Guidi then noticeably eased up the pace to relinquish his position to the Porsche driver, but the no. 92 car returned to the pits for a splash & go. At this point Pier Guidi was no longer obliged to give up his position and, a lap later, he too pitted for a quick refuel. Back on track, the no. 51 488 GTE found itself in the lead with the Porsche on his tail. Pier Guidi defended his position over the final laps to take the chequered flag in first place and clinch the drivers' title. However, the result remains provisional pending the intention to appeal filed by Porsche.

The second Ferrari, driven by Miguel Molina and Daniel Serra, completed the race in third position after having led the eight-hour race for several laps. The two drivers churned out a convincing performance, even though they were slowed down at times by backmarkers. With the points secured by the no. 52 car over the course of the season, Ferrari provisionally wins the Constructors' title, adding to those obtained in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.
LMGTE Am. François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessio Rovera, in AF Corse's 488 GTE, took victory in the Bahrain 8 Hours and with it, the FIA Endurance Trophy for both drivers and teams. The triumph came at the end of a race run with coolness and determination, perfect calls from the pit wall and what once again proved to be a winning strategy. For the French driver it is the third accolade in this category, after the ones secured in 2016 and 2020, while for Nicklas Nielsen it is the second consecutive top honour. Alessio Rovera, for his part, celebrates his world championship debut in the best possible manner in a season in which he has consistently produced excellent performances. The trio notched up their fourth win of the season in Bahrain, after Spa-Francorchamps, Monza and Le Mans. The 8 Hours also highlighted the excellent performances of the other Ferraris competing in the LMGTE Am class. Fourth position went to Lacorte-Sernagiotto-Fuoco in the Cetilar Racing-run 488 GTE, who led the race for a lengthy period, ahead of Kimura-Jensen-Andrews in the Kessel Racing Ferrari. Schiavoni-Piccini-Andrews took sixth in the first Iron Lynx car, ahead of Flohr-Castellacci-Fisichella in the second AF Corse entry, while the 'Iron Dames' crew of Frey-Bovy-Legge finished ninth.