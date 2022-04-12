First kilometres for the Ferrari 296 GT3 in Fiorano

Today saw the debut on the track for the Ferrari 296 GT3 at Fiorano: at the wheel, two-time world champion Alessandro Pier Guidi and Andrea Bertolini. The driver from Tortona carried out the first shakedown, launching the development of the new Prancing Horse racing car, taking turns with the driver from Sassuolo. The day’s programme alternated between sessions of laps on the track and stages when the 296 GT3 was checked by the technicians.
“Today marks the occasion of GT racing becoming part of our future”, commented Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT, “and it’s a special moment. We chose to carry out the first tests in Fiorano because it’s our home and to allow the people who worked on the project to share a very special emotion. The car has an intense testing program ahead of it, but we’ve already had some good feedback from this first session.”