Ferrari, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado FIA WEC World Champions

The official announcement of the result of the 8 Hours of Bahrain confirms Ferrari as the 2021 FIA World Endurance Manufacturers’ Championship winner. It also confirms Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado’s victory in the 2021 FIA World Endurance Drivers’ Championship for LMGTE Drivers. These titles follow on from those won in 2017, also at the Sakhir circuit.





Porsche’s decision not to proceed with the appeal after the rejection of the protest presented at the end of the 8 hours confirms the track result. Consequently, the #51 AF Corse 488 GTE crew, first under the chequered flag, is also the official winner of the FIA World Endurance Championship.





Ferrari thus claims its sixth constructors’ world title after 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017, while Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado take their second laurel to go with that of 2017, again at the end of the 8 Hours of Bahrain. Ferrari’s season saw three victories, all in the longest races on the calendar: the 8 Hours of Portimão, the 8 Hours of Bahrain and, above all, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which once again proved decisive in the awarding of the title thanks to the extra points on offer.





This triumph adds to the FIA Endurance Trophy title won by AF Corse and François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessio Rovera, already official at the end of the race.