Ferrari 296 GT3 passes the Fiorano test

“For us, Fiorano is a circuit that, as well as being our home track, provides us with a lot of information and has an important historical past given the huge number of shakedowns that have taken place here,” commented Andrea Bertolini. “I have been called on many times to test drive new cars but, taking stock of this first test, I was surprised by the levels of reliability and performance with which we took to the track.”

“We have finally been able to drive the Ferrari 296 GT3 here at Fiorano, after many hours spent on the simulator and working on the project alongside the Competizioni GT team,” added Alessandro Pier Guidi. “The first few metres are always special and leave lasting memories. They were really thrilling. The sensations of these two days of work have been very good, the car is promising and we have obtained important indications for its development that will continue over the coming months.”