THE OFFICIAL FERRARI MAGAZINE: ISSUE 63

First up is the exclusive story behind the development of the latest V12 models to emerge from Maranello – the Ferrari 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider. Bringing a new mid-front-mounted V12 model to life, especially in light of its hugely successful predecessor the 812 Superfast, was always going to be a challenging task, but a hugely talented group of designers, engineers and project leaders worked together to ensure that the new models worked to achieve their goal of combining high performance with elegant, luxury grand touring – ultimately redefining the modern front-engined V12 Ferrari.

Another challenge for Ferrari was the Miami week back in May, when the marque successfully launched two new models – the 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider – and a racing-inspired fashion capsule, organised an 800km Cavalcade through the southern states of the US, and took a podium finish at the Miami Grand Prix. Enjoy a photographic record of this spectacular week in sun-drenched South Florida.