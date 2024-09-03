It's incredible to think that the F430, a key example of the breed, is now 20 years old. The passage of time has only reinforced its status as one of ‘the’ great Ferraris, and so much more than an evolution of the 360 Modena that preceded it. Pininfarina's crisp reimagining of the car’s typology yielded a more purposeful look, with fuller volumes, more radiused curves, and sharper graphics. But really this was a story of technical innovation, dating from a time in Ferrari’s history when its dominion in Formula One led to sensational technology transfer.

Ferrari reckoned the F430 was 70 per cent new compared with the 360, but this particular Prancing Horse was much greater than the sum of its parts. Only the doors and roof were carried over, and the chassis, engine and gearbox were all new. Beyond that, some serious software wizardry was now entering the equation, an underlying trend that would soon accelerate vigorously.