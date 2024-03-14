The F355 celebrates 30 years

To improve handling and make the driving experience sweeter, the chassis had been significantly modified as well. There were new electronic dampers, while steering feel and gearshift quality were enhanced. It was an easier car in which to dance at the limit.

Its light weight also helped. At just 1350 kg (dry), it was lighter than the 348, as well as significantly more powerful. It could reach 100km/h from rest in just 4.7 seconds (a second or so faster than the outgoing 348), and the top speed of 295 km/h was also much improved over its predecessor. Much aerodynamic honing – focused particularly on the underbody where it helped high-speed stability and driver usability – also contributed to those impressive figures. The F355 Berlinetta was the first series production rear-mid-engined V8 Ferrari to offer supercar performance. In fact, such were the technical leaps taking place at Maranello that the car’s performance could be likened to that of the limited-edition turbocharged GTO of a decade earlier. There were also big gains in ease of driving, and in comfort. The F355 Berlinetta proved that a faster and more exhilarating car could also be a more accessible one.