Yet, Antoine Fuqua doesn’t carry himself like a superstar. In fact, quite the opposite. The American director, who has been in Italy in recent weeks to look at some future projects, made a swift visit to Maranello, where he met with Vice President Piero Ferrari and toured several areas of the factory, most notably the Ferrari Classiche workshop, where he was enchanted by some of the past models.

“Speed, elegance, style: I believe that Ferrari is a true work of art and that some models will stand the test of time,” Fuqua smiles. “I know the comparison might seem over the top, but to me it’s astonishing, as if you’re stood before the pyramids. It’s the same with the sound, which has the power to awaken you and lift your spirits, like your first morning coffee. In short, the legacy that Enzo Ferrari has left us is something unique.”