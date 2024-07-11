Hyper Drivers

Imagine yourself stepping into the cockpit of a car derived from the very machine that this year won Le Mans, further bolstering last year’s legendary victory at the centenary of the world’s most prestigious endurance race. Imagine doing it not as an official Ferrari driver, but as the proud owner of one of the few, rare models ever produced. Picture the thrill of being able to drive it on some of the world’s most spectacular tracks as a participant of a specially tailored, purposely developed programme.

In other words, imagine being one of the owners of a Ferrari 499P Modificata taking part in one of the Sport Prototipi Clienti events. Such an ambitious and visionary programme for non-competitive racing activities involving sport prototypes has never been undertaken by any company in history. In general terms, you would wait until the end of a racing model’s life cycle before initiating a client-targeted project based on it. Yet Ferrari is renowned for always pushing the boundaries of what is achievable. In this particular instance, the Corse Clienti department has demonstrated its ability to innovate with initiatives such as F1 Clienti and the XX Programme that – time and again – create imitators. And it is precisely these two initiatives that inspired Sport Prototipi Clienti, unveiled during the Finali Mondiali at Mugello in 2023.