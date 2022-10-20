It may be 45 years since the final Targa Florio, the infamous race across Sicily that had previously taken place each year since 1906, but that hasn’t spelled the end of Ferrari’s love affair with the event.

For several decades, high-powered open top racing cars like the V12-powered Ferrari 166 S tore through routes of three laps and 446km that would often quickly jump from just above sea level to thousands of feet up, causing regular changes in weather and a need for unprecedented levels of driving skill.