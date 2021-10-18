Unlike the original high-speed sports car race, competitors get to enjoy the scenery by stopping at historic sites and tasting fine cuisine. But there is plenty of demanding driving, too.





Day one' route took drivers from the start of the at the historic University of Palermo. After a 150km stage inland, competitors enjoyed lunch at the Cantine Florio winery in Marsala, on Sicily's west coast. They then ventured back to Palermo on a 174km route via the scenic coastal road through Castellamare del Golfo, famous for its medieval fortress still standing defiant in the harbour.





Day two gave drivers a real flavour of the old Targa Florio, as they met the challenge of the Madonie mountains. Much of the route was on the famous 72-km Circuito Piccolo delle Madonie, the track used for the last few decades (1951-77) of the race. In addition, drivers also did much of the old longer 108-km Medio circuit - used from 1919-30 - which had an astonishing 1400 corners per lap. The day's total distance, on particularly challenging roads, was 228km.