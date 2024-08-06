A Special Relationship

Words: David Marchi



Late 1975 and five Ferrari icons in the same photo (above). In the background, two examples of the legendary 312 T Formula 1 racer, with technical director and designer Mauro Forghieri; in the foreground, the 308 GTB that had just been launched at the Paris Motor Show and the two Scuderia drivers, Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni.

The photo was taken at a Fiorano test day after the end of the 1975 season, when Lauda took his first world title. The 308 GTB, the progenitor of Maranello’s 8-cylinder sports cars, was there because the two race drivers had asked to try it. They were drawn to its attractive lines, but mainly by its performance. It weighed just a little over 1,000 kg – thanks to its fibreglass bodywork – and could easily exceed 250kmph, a power to weight ratio that impressed the two Formula 1 drivers. In the photo Niki and Clay are chatting, probably about technical matters.