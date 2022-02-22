Lauda’s hiring by Enzo Ferrari for the 1974 season was a part of a widespread shake-up at Maranello. After several years of underachievement, the Old Man hired new drivers and 26-year-old Luca di Montezemolo, a protégé of Fiat boss Gianni Agnelli, as team manager.

For 1975, there was a new car, the 312T, one of the finest F1 machines to come from the fertile mind of technical director Mauro Forghieri. T stood for trasversale, after its transverse-mounted gearbox, a more compact design which improved the car’s balance. The car’s flat-12 engine was also the most powerful on the grid. The 312T was the finest F1 car of the season, and Lauda made good use of it.

If Monaco in 1975 was Lauda’s most significant Ferrari victory, his greatest drive – and certainly his bravest – was a race he didn't win: the 1976 Italian GP.

Lauda’s title-defending 1976 season had begun well. He won five of the first nine races, including Monaco again. Then came the German GP at the Nürburgring and the crash that nearly killed him. Six weeks later, at the Italian GP, he made the greatest comeback in F1 history.