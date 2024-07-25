A Loving Home

By July ’49 the car had found its first owner, in Genoa, then a second, in Florence, in 1951. Its third custodian was Pietro Barbetti who, despite its ‘odd’ serial number, raced 007-S in the 1952 Mille Miglia, finishing 20th in class. In 1953 Henry Bartecchi, a US Army captain stationed in Italy, acquired the 166, with which he had both success and misfortune, including a month in hospital after a hillclimbing crash. Repairs took their toll on the notchback body by Carrozzeria Touring of Milan. So, when 007-S crossed the Atlantic in 1954 to reside with Bob McKinsey, the wealthy American lawyer had the body separated from the chassis to complete repairs. But the project stalled. The body sat forlornly in a field for almost two years until Thomas Wiggins came along in 1956. Wiggins made the tough decision to ditch the Touring body due to its terrible state.

But it would be another 15 years before Wiggins succeeded in finding a suitable shell, a coupé body that was one of only five made for Ferrari by Stabilimenti Farina, the Turin coachbuilder founded by Giovanni Farina whose brother, Battista, was ‘the’ Battista who would go on to establish the renowned Pininfarina. The Farina body, itself salvaged from a 166 chassis fallen upon hard times in the United States, needed careful restoration. The sheer scale of the endeavour resulted in the project stalling again. For 23 long years. In 1994 Wiggins finally abandoned his driving dream.