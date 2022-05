Words – Ben Pulman



In the first of a new series celebrating 60 years of mid-engined Ferraris, we recount a famous Targa Florio win from 1961

It was the first major victory for a mid-engined Ferrari, the groundbreaking 246 SP sports car…

The Targa Florio was a fearsome race. First held in 1906, the infamous endurance event saw competitors circumnavigate much of the Italian island of Sicily, all on the public road. Even in its later years, when the race used the ‘short’ Circuito Piccolo delle Madonie, each lap was a torturous 72km that wound through the Madonie mountains, with guard rails, hay bales and marshals only sporadically posted along the road course.



With an endless array of corners, almost impossible to memorise, the race gave the drivers no respite and tested cars to the limit. Enzo Ferrari himself raced there, but Ferrari as a manufacturer first won the event in 1948, just a year after it built its first car.