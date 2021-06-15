The Targa Florio route raced in ’61 is an endless array of corners, and the roads have barely changed in six decades: they’re narrow, poorly surfaced, constantly twisting and turning, undulating over hills before climbing up into the Madonie mountain range. Yet our Ferrari handles it with ease.



On the broken surface, the rigidity of the chassis and composure of the suspension delivers comfort and control. Direction changes are deft and urgent, the balance impeccable with the moving metal parts that generate 720cv concentrated between the axles and behind the driver. And the constant corners instigate a back-and-forth dance between the immediacy of the brakes and the instantaneous power of an engine with zero turbo lag. An engine that, when unleashed, pushes you on and on with a seemingly never-ending thrust.



Today our pace is a little less than that of von Trips and Gendebien. The German and Belgian pairing might have completed the 72km loop ten times, but the lap record was dropping constantly. They would have been focused on the road alone, looking for apexes to cut and meandering curves to straight line, but we’re taking our time and taking it all in.



The wide windscreen lets you place the F8 Spider in corners with confidence, the open roof floods the cabin with the warmth of the sun and the aroma of rolling hills, and our pace switches between sedate and serious. Sometimes we trundle smoothly through ancient hilltop towns, the sight of a yellow Ferrari causing heads to swivel. At other times our speed quickens, and we exploit the power and poise of the F8 Spider as the roads wiggle and meander back and forth across the beautiful, lush landscape.