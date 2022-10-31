  • Store
    Ferrari Challenge Season 2022

    A quartet of world champions

    They met at Imola, at the historic, alluring Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, to clinch the 2022 World Championship titles. Just four came away with a result out of the numerous protagonists who have taken to the track this season on European, American, Asian and Middle Eastern circuits. A winning foursome going by the names of Thomas Neubauer in the Trofeo Pirelli, Marco Pulcini in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Franz Engstler in the Coppa Shell and Joakim Olander in the Coppa Shell Am.

    Charles Pozzi – Courage
    Trofeo Pirelli World Champion
    After the unfortunate race in 2021, the young French driver claims the 2022 World Champion title, topping off a season that, although he was not always on the starting line, saw him take two runner-up spots at Mugello and a third at Imola.
    Al Tayer Motors
    Trofeo Pirelli Am World Champion
    In the European season he was forced to yield to the domination of Frenchman Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB Fast), winner of the series, but Marco Pulcini takes revenge in the most prestigious race, the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, by clinching the world title.
    Scuderia GT
    Coppa Shell World Champion
    A commanding season in the Coppa Shell Europe, thanks to seven victories, seven fastest laps and four pole positions, although not enough to satisfy the German Scuderia driver, who also takes home the world title with an authoritative performance and the fastest laps in both race and qualifying.
    Scuderia Autoropa
    Coppa Shell Am World Champion
    A win, a runner-up spot, five pole positions and five fastest laps in the 2022 European series established him as one of the stars of the season, but a couple of unlucky races put paid to any title hopes. Redemption comes for the Swedish driver, however, rising to the occasion with a win at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali race, leading from pole to flag.

    THE CHAMPIONS OF TROFEO PIRELLI EUROPE

    The 2022 season sees two drivers as the great protagonists, both capable of settling the accounts with one round to spare. In the elite class, it is Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) who leaves the rivals in her wake, while in the Am class Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST) wins a fifth personal Ferrari Challenge title.

    THE CHAMPIONS OF COPPA SHELL EUROPE

    2022, truly a year to remember for Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) who becomes champion of the European series of the Coppa Shell, adding the world title in the Ferrari Finali Mondiali. In the Am category, the win goes to Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport - Herter Racing).

    THE CHAMPIONS OF TROFEO PIRELLI NORTH AMERICA

    The Pirelli Trophy is decided in the final race of the season, with Jeremy Clarke (Ferrari of Beverly Hills), fourth at the finish, becoming champion of the American series by just four points over his nearest pursuer. In the Am class, a win in the final round of the season at Imola for Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari Lake Forest), the previous 2021 Coppa Shell winner.

    THE CHAMPIONS OF COPPA SHELL NORTH AMERICA

    The Coppa Shell sees Michael Petramalo (Ferrari of Seattle) prevail, having secured first place with one round to go. Among the Am drivers, also with the title mathematically sealed in the previous round in Imola is Tony Davis (Continental AutoSports).

    The Ladies Cup is the prerogative of Lisa Clark (Ferrari Of Beverly Hills).

    THE CHAMPIONS OF FERRARI CHALLENGE UK

    In the British national series, at the end of a season in which he was the clear protagonist, Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) celebrates his second Trofeo Pirelli title. Rookie Jason Ambrose (Dick Lovett Swindon), in his debut year in motorsport, finishes first in the Coppa Shell standings.

