Ferrari Challenge Driver

Toshihiko SANO

Ferrari Challenge Japan driver
1standings

Toshihiko SANO

  • JPN
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
3
average points
0
titles
numbers
3.00
points overall
1
race contested
  • 16th July 2023, Suzuka Race-2
    last race
  • 7° in Suzuka Race-1 2023
    first top 10

current season

  • Coppa Shell AM
    challenge Japan
  • Rosso Scuderia
    team
  • 168
    race number
  • 9
    position
  • 3.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
200%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0

driver results

podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
200%
retirements
0%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
Discover more