Auto
Racing
Store
Universe
Corporate
Auto
812 Superfast
812 GTS
296 GTB
SF90 Stradale
SF90 Spider
F8 Tributo
F8 Spider
Ferrari Roma
Ferrari Portofino M
Special Series
Icona
Line Up
MyFerrari
MyFerrari App
Sign In
Register
Owners Club
Configurator
GT Racing
Past Models
Personalisation
Ferrari Tailor Made
Ferrari Genuine
Car services
Officine Classiche
Driving Courses
Driving Activities
Pre-Owned
Home
Why Approved
Models
Value your car
Dealer
Financial Services
Racing
Formula 1
Home
SF21 Reveal
Team
News
Races
Partners
Hospitality
Media Galleries
History
Ferrari Driver Academy
Home
Mission
Drivers
Media Galleries
News
Ferrari Esports
Home
Ferrari Esports FDA Team
Ferrari Esports Series
Competizioni GT
Home
News
GT Series
Official Drivers
Cars
Club Competizioni GT
LMH
Media Galleries
Partners
Corse Clienti
Home
News
Calendar
Ferrari Challenge
XX Programme
F1 Clienti
Bertolini 500
Ferrari Challenge drivers
Corso Pilota
Cars
Media galleries
Live Streaming
Partners
Finali Mondiali 2021
Store
Universe
News
The Official Ferrari Magazine
Ferrari Museums
Home
Ferrari Maranello Museum
Enzo Ferrari Modena Museum
Factory Tour
Personalised Experiences
Exclusive Events
Tickets and info
Ristorante Cavallino
Home
History
Massimo Bottura
Menu
The Restaurant
Contacts
Gift voucher
History
Ferrari Simulation Center
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi
Ferrari Land Barcelona
Corporate
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Tommaso
Carlo
Ottavio
Rocca
1
standings
Tommaso
Rocca
1977-04-05
born
ITA
country
ferrari challenge
2007
debut year
13
seasons
career
7.75
average points
0
titles won
numbers
1256.00
points overall
162
race contested
193 in 2009 Coppa Shell Italia
best season for points won
30th May 2021, Automotodrom Brno Race-2
last race
2° in 2009 Coppa Shell Italia,
best season
10° in Misano Race-1 2007
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge Europe
Rossocorsa
team
97
race number
12
position
21.00
points
driver
results
podium finishes
30 times out of 162
18.52%
finishes greater than 10
11 times out of 162
6.79%
finishes less than 10
138 times out of 162
85.19%
retirements
10 times out of 162
6.17%
personal
performance
Wins
4 times out of 162
2.47%
pole positions
2 times out of 162
1.23%
fastest laps
4 times out of 162
2.47%
career
30
20
10
1
2.47%
2
6.17%
3
9.88%
4
15.43%
5
13.58%
6
10.49%
7
7.41%
8
8.64%
9
6.17%
10
4.94%
position
4
10
16
25
22
17
12
14
10
8
2
car
Ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
3
News
LATEST NEWS
16 Nov
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Fast
Lane:
Ange
Barde
11 Nov
Ferrari Challenge Europe
(Almost)
everything
still
to
play
for
in
final
round
at
Mugello
12 Oct
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Fast
Lane:
Arno
Dahlmeyer
ALL THE NEWS
4
media gallery
CORSO
PILOTA
Live track emotions with Ferrari
find out more
standings
car
News
media gallery