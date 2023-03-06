Logo Content

Ferrari Challenge Driver

1standings

thor haugen

  • USA
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
0
average points
0
titles
numbers
0.00
points overall
2
race contested
  • 5th March 2023, Homestead-Miami Race-2
    last race
  • 9° in Homestead-Miami Race-2 2023
    first top 10

current season

  • Trofeo Pirelli AM
    challenge North America
  • Ferrari of Westlake
    team
  • 25
    race number
  • 17
    position
  • 0.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
50%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0

driver results

podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
50%
Top ten finishes
50%
retirements
0%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
Discover more
  • standings
  • car
  • news