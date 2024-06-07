Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Takashi
TOYODA
1
standings
Takashi
TOYODA
JPN
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
7.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
15.00
points overall
2
race contested
12th May 2024, Fuji Race-2
last race
4° in Fuji Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell AM
challenge Japan
Cornes Shiba
team
166
race number
8
position
15.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
50%
5
50%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
4 days
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Uchida
and
Akita
Claim
Victory
in
Race
2
5 days
Ferrari Challenge UK, Ferrari Challenge Japan
Morrow
remains
unbeaten
at
Snetterton.
Dewhirst
delivers
back
to
back
wins
5 days
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Comments
from
the
Race
1
podium
at
SUGO
ALL THE NEWS
All
of
Ferrari’s
Corso
Pilota
courses
Have exclusive driving experiences and get behind the wheel of legendary models
Discover the courses
standings
car
news