Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo

Ferrari Challenge Driver

Onofrio Triarsi

Onofrio Triarsi Junior driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - USA
1standings

Onofrio Triarsi

  • USA
    country
ferrari challenge
2012
debut year
6
seasons
career
12.88
average points
2
titles
numbers
528.00
points overall
41
race contested
  • 284 in 2012 Trofeo Pirelli North America
    best season for points won
  • 10th September 2023, Road America Race-2
    last race
  • 1° in 2012,2013, Trofeo Pirelli North America
    best season
  • 1° in St. Petersburg Race-1 2012
    first top 10

current season

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    31.71%
    2
    17.07%
    3
    7.32%
    4
    9.76%
    5
    7.32%
    6
    4.88%
    7
    0%
    8
    7.32%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    13
    7
    3
    4
    3
    2
    0
    3
    0
    0

    driver results

    podium finishes
    56.1%
    Finishes outside top ten
    0%
    Top ten finishes
    85.37%
    retirements
    14.63%

    personal performance

    Wins
    31.71%
    pole positions
    19.51%
    fastest laps
    31.71%
    Discover more