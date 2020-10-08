Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Europe Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Matúš Vyboh

    • SVK
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    10.6
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    318.00
    points overall
    30
    race contested
    • 147 in 2020 Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 30th May 2021, Automotodrom Brno Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 4° in Spielberg Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli
      challenge Europe
    • Scuderia Praha
      team
    • 56
      race number
    • 6
      position
    • 53.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    16 times out of 30
    53.33%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 30
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    28 times out of 30
    93.33%
    retirements
    2 times out of 30
    6.67%

    personal performance

    Wins
    5 times out of 30
    16.67%
    pole positions
    2 times out of 30
    6.67%
    fastest laps
    7 times out of 30
    23.33%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    16.67%
    2
    33.33%
    3
    3.33%
    4
    23.33%
    5
    10%
    6
    3.33%
    7
    3.33%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    5
    10
    1
    7
    3
    1
    1
    0
    0
    0
