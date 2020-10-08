Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Matteo Lualdi, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - Italy.
    Matteo Lualdi

    • SUI
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    4.17
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    25.00
    points overall
    6
    race contested
    • 18 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 2nd May 2021, Circuit of Spielberg Race-2
      last race
    • 11° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 7° in Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • Kessel Racing
      team
    • 123
      race number
    • 20
      position
    • 7.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 6
    16.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    5 times out of 6
    83.33%
    retirements
    0 times out of 6
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 6
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    16.67%
    5
    33.33%
    6
    0%
    7
    16.67%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    16.67%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    2
    0
    1
    0
    0
    1
