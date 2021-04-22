Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    HR Owen – FF Corse
    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    Laurent De Meeus

    • BEL
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    5
    seasons
    career
    6.51
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    319.00
    points overall
    49
    race contested
    • 144 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 19th September 2021, Silverstone Circuit Race-2
      last race
    • 3° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 10° in Silverstone Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge UK
    • H. R. Owen London
      team
    • 55
      race number
    • 6
      position
    • 55.00
      points
    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • HR Owen – FF Corse
      team
    • 155
      race number
    • 11
      position
    • 36.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    21 times out of 49
    42.86%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 49
    4.08%
    finishes less than 10
    44 times out of 49
    89.8%
    retirements
    2 times out of 49
    4.08%

    personal performance

    Wins
    4 times out of 49
    8.16%
    pole positions
    5 times out of 49
    10.2%
    fastest laps
    5 times out of 49
    10.2%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    8.16%
    2
    24.49%
    3
    6.12%
    4
    6.12%
    5
    16.33%
    6
    6.12%
    7
    12.24%
    8
    2.04%
    9
    2.04%
    10
    6.12%
    position
    4
    12
    3
    3
    8
    3
    6
    1
    1
    3
