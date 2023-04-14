Logo Content

Ferrari Challenge Driver

Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
1standings

koon ming michael choi

  • HKG
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
9.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
19.00
points overall
2
race contested
  • 23rd April 2009, Fuji Race-2
    last race
  • 3° in Fuji Race-1 2023
    first top 10

current season

  • Coppa Shell
    challenge Japan
  • Blackbird Concessionaires
    team
  • 188
    race number
  • 4
    position
  • 19.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
50%
4
50%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0

driver results

podium finishes
50%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
