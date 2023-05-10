Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Katsunori
NAMBA
1
standings
katsunori
namba
JPN
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
6.67
average points
0
titles
numbers
20.00
points overall
3
race contested
2nd July 2023, Fuji Race-2
last race
3° in Autopolis Race-1 2023
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell AM
challenge Japan
Auto Cavallino
team
110
race number
5
position
20.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
33.33%
4
33.33%
5
0%
6
33.33%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
33.33%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
33.33%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
02 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Uchida
and
Choi
Secure
Back-to-Back
Victories
at
Fuji
02 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Uchida
and
Choi
Crowned
Champions
of
Race
1
at
Fuji
Speedway
01 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Race
1
at
Fuji
Postponed
Due
to
Dense
Fog
VIEW ALL THE NEWS
