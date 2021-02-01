    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Karl Oppitzhauser, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - AUT
    Karl Oppitzhauser

    • 1941-10-14
      born
    • AUT
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2005
    debut year
    7
    seasons
    career
    2.7
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    119.00
    points overall
    44
    race contested
    • 93 in 2006 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 8th October 2017, Imola Race-2
      last race
    • 5° in 2006, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 6° in Mugello Race-1 2005
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    2 times out of 44
    4.55%
    finishes greater than 10
    22 times out of 44
    50%
    finishes less than 10
    11 times out of 44
    25%
    retirements
    11 times out of 44
    25%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 44
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 44
    0%
    fastest laps
    4 times out of 44
    9.09%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    2.27%
    3
    2.27%
    4
    9.09%
    5
    0%
    6
    4.55%
    7
    4.55%
    8
    2.27%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    1
    1
    4
    0
    2
    2
    1
    0
    0
